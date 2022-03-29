Credit Suisse Group Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $278.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.16.

NYSE STZ opened at $229.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

