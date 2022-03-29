CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.15.

NYSE:CRH opened at $41.69 on Friday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

