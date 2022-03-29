Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Criteo has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.