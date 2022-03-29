Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s previous close.
CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.
NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Criteo has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
