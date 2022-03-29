Critical Analysis: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) versus WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -22.61% -6.22% -2.66% WM Technology N/A -476.66% -54.15%

Q2 has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Q2 and WM Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $498.72 million 7.03 -$112.75 million ($2.00) -30.82 WM Technology $193.15 million 5.32 $60.38 million N/A N/A

WM Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Q2 and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 2 8 0 2.80 WM Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00

Q2 currently has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.47%. WM Technology has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 83.58%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Q2.

Summary

Q2 beats WM Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

