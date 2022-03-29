Critical Contrast: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) versus Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Value Line pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Value Line.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Value Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 21.14 -$376.17 million N/A N/A Value Line $40.39 million 15.92 $23.28 million $2.74 24.65

Value Line has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25% Value Line 64.97% 35.49% 20.89%

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Value Line on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

