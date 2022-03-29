Critical Survey: Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) & Its Rivals

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blonder Tongue Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors 438 1975 2711 132 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.45%. Given Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blonder Tongue Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million -$7.47 million -3.72 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors $3.77 billion $469.13 million 24.41

Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors -176.00% -1,728.42% -1.77%

Volatility & Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories peers beat Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

