Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 152,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

