CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

