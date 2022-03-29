Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 81.8% in March

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,627,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Curative Biotechnology stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 114,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,865. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
