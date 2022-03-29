Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to announce $313.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $363.90 million. Custom Truck One Source reported sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTOS. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 453,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

