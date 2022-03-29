Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

CUBI opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

