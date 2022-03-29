Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $59.81, with a volume of 16211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cutera by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

