CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.35 on Friday. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.95.
About CytRx (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.