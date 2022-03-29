Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyxtera Technologies Inc. provides data center colocation and interconnection services. Cyxtera Technologies Inc., formerly known as Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.88 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 514,381 shares during the period.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

