Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $153.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $156.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

