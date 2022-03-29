Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Datadog by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 31.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $1,246,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,898 shares of company stock valued at $82,284,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

