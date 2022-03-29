Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

PLAY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. 2,781,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 25.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

