Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.
PLAY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. 2,781,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.
In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
