Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DWSN opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

