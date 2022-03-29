Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $26.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $432.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.35 and a 200-day moving average of $363.04. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

