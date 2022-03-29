Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.34 ($8.07) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.63. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a one year high of €11.72 ($12.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

