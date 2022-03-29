Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.54 ($70.92).

FRA DPW opened at €45.20 ($49.67) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.81. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($45.41).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

