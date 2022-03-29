DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.91 Million

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to report $167.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.37 million and the lowest is $152.72 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $833.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $906.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $945.42 million, with estimates ranging from $904.72 million to $987.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 44,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

