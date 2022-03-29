DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.79.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.27. 15,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,881. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,037 shares of company stock worth $8,257,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.