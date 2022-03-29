Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.51. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,457. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

