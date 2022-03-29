Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Head to Head Comparison

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 24.37% 14.31% 1.23% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.23 $104.00 million $2.25 15.46 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.65 $7.63 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.