Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 323 ($4.23) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 349 ($4.57). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.24).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

