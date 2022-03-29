Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.11. 17,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,105. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

