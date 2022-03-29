discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Sells £841,402 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 108,568 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($10.15), for a total transaction of £841,402 ($1,102,177.10).

DSCV traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 803 ($10.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,545. The stock has a market cap of £766.51 million and a PE ratio of 55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. discoverIE Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 651 ($8.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 819.07.

DSCV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.06) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

