DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.41% of DMC Global worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in DMC Global by 170.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 195.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

