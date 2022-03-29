DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in DocuSign by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after buying an additional 361,276 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -299.06 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

