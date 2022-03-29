Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $998.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.01. The company had a trading volume of 521,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,740. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $365.58 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.43 and its 200-day moving average is $476.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

