Donald Closser Sells 4,304 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $17,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40.
Shares of IRNT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 27,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,056. IronNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.
IRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IronNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
