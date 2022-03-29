DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.31). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,474 shares of company stock valued at $52,612,131. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,413. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.32 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

