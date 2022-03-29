Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$26.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.44.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,817,773.34.

Shares of TSE D.UN traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.24. 76,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$20.85 and a 1 year high of C$30.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.