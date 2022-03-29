Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 14th

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$22.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.