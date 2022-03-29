DRIFE Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $157,574.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00107277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 503,970,737 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

