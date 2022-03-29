Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 426,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.28 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

