DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $42.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $90,975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.