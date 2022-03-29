DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $508.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.26.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.