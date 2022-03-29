Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Children’s Place by 1,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

