Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXPI opened at $189.42 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.