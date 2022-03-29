Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,628 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 139,498 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

