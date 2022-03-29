Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS LVHI opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

