Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 187 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,666,000 after buying an additional 115,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

