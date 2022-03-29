Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 942 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.