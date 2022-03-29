Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

