Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.07166608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00271219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.77 or 0.00782044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00103486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012651 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00461864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.73 or 0.00407517 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

