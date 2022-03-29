Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 261,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

