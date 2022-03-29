easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.20) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.29) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.12) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 711.08 ($9.31).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 535.80 ($7.02) on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 605.15. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.