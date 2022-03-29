Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.73. Edison International posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. 18,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

